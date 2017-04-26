The Biltmore Hotel Commissions D’Shakil Designs and Studio 5 Design + Architecture to Design New Enhancements to its Legendary Main Lobby

The Biltmore Hotel, a national historic landmark and luxury hotel in the heart of Coral Gables, announced today that it has engaged with D’Shakil Designs and Studio 5 Design + Architecture to design new enhancements to the hotel’s legendary main lobby. Set to be completed by July 2017, the enhancements will include new materials, drapery and furniture throughout the space.

Drawing inspiration from the property’s iconic architecture and ceiling frescos, D’Shakil Designs and Studio 5 will follow the original vision set by George Merrick, the influential developer behind Coral Gables and an instrumental figure in establishing The Biltmore Hotel. Merrick combined his deep affection for lush South Florida landscape with his high regard for classic Italian, Moorish and Spanish influences, resulting in the spectacular Mediterranean architecture that currently graces the hotel’s signature main lobby. The firms utilized this blueprint when curating the lobby’s new design by incorporating luxurious fabrics and materials that offer a new approach while still maintaining the integrity of the property’s historic past.

“These new enhancements will bring an added element of style to the hotel, creating an improved sense of luxury that also reflects The Biltmore’s historic legacy,” said Matthias Kammerer, Managing Director at The Biltmore Hotel. “This new design will bring a fresh take to the details and décor of the lobby, all while continuing to offer guests a glimpse into the hotel’s storied past.”

Utilizing wood inlays, gold leaf, and luxurious materials, a synergy of style and substance will transpire to bring a modern touch that maintains the hotel’s traditional feel. Luxurious and detailed wool carpeting with deep blue hues will be introduced as a stand-out piece, along with rich green and blue velvet tufted furniture that pay homage to The Biltmore’s distinguished reputation as a landmark destination for opulence and grandeur.

Engaged to bring the best of the design world to The Biltmore Hotel, D’Shakil Designs and Studio 5 Design + Architecture come together with years of hospitality design experience and decades of high end residential design expertise.

“We’re thrilled to have partnered with D’Shakil Designs to enhance the iconic main lobby of The Biltmore Hotel,” said Noel J. Torres, Principal of Studio 5 Design + Architecture. “Our vision was to bring a more current feel to the space while still honoring its rich history. Together with the hotel’s incredible team, we feel that we have achieved this goal, and we look forward to unveiling the updated main lobby to guests very soon.”

About The Biltmore Hotel:

Graced with effortless beauty and sophistication, The Biltmore Hotel is a national historic landmark located in the exclusive Coral Gables area with close proximity to Miami Beach and downtown Miami. The 273-room resort resembles classic Italian, Moorish, and Spanish architectural influences spread over 150-acres of tropical landscape. A favorite of world leaders and celebrities since its opening in 1926, the hotel offers a restored Donald Ross 18-hole, 71 par championship golf course, tennis courts, the largest hotel pool on the East Coast of the United States with private cabanas, a European spa, and an award-winning fitness center. The hotel’s dining destinations include the award winning Palme d’Or, recognized by Zagat as one of the best restaurants in the country; Fontana, a traditional Italian restaurant surrounding The Biltmore courtyard and fountain; the poolside Cascade and the 19th Hole Golf restaurant. The hotel also recently unveiled its culinary academy offering an array of hands-on cooking classes for adults and children. The Biltmore is one of South Florida’s preferred sites for leisure and business travel, high-level corporate briefings, public policy conferences, and an extraordinary wedding destination. The Biltmore is a member of the Leading Hotels of the World. For more information or to make reservations, please visit us online or call (800) 727-1926.

