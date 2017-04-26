Abandoned Yorkie Released From Vet, Soon Ready For Adoption

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WESTON (CBSMiami) — A Yorkie named ‘Hollywood’ who was abandoned and left fighting for his life has been released from a Weston animal hospital.
Hollywood was released Tuesday back to the group who helped in her recovery – Glimmer of Life Small Dog Rescue.
Once he is fully recovered, those interested in adopting him can send in their applications and the group will decide which home is best for Hollywood.
Just days before, Hollywood appeared to be in a life or death struggle when someone dropped the dog off inside the Hollywood Police Department.
“Basically she just came in and said she had to go to work, said she was busy,” said Rose Mone from the Hollywood Police Department. “She found it over there somewhere and put the dog over here on the chair and walked out and that was it.”
When Hollywood arrived they suspected he’d been hit by a car since he couldn’t lift his head and hard a hard time breathing. They later found out he had numerous kidney stones blocking his ability to urinate.
Hollywood was operated on Monday night and was doing well. He underwent further testing before being released.
To donate for Hollywood’s medical expenses or to find out about adopting him, click here.