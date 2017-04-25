White House Backing Away From Mexico Wall Funding In Budget

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Congress is on the clock as they work to pass a federal spending bill by the end of the week or face a government shutdown.

The White House remains confident that won’t happen despite President Donald Trump’s earlier demands that the new budget includes funding for a wall along the Mexican border.

The wall was a core campaign promise that Trump ran on, but the reality of the budget process is making it a hard one to keep. After getting backlash from Democrats and some Republicans, the White House is reportedly ready to put funding for the wall on hold until fiscal 2018 negotiations.

President Trump is reportedly planning to pivot to a message of border security.

“Money for our military and our border security and wall, those are the President’s priorities with respect to the CT and keeping the government open,” said spokesman Sean Spicer during a briefing.

Democrats have said they would be comfortable with some additional funding for border security and surveillance.

If no deal is reached, lawmakers are likely to pass a temporary resolution that would fund the government for at least another week.

President Trump is expected to sign yet another executive order today. This one, designed to help the nation’s farmers. It’s just one of 32 executive orders the President will have signed off on by Friday ahead of his 100th day in office.