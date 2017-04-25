THE EVENT – Cocoa: South Florida Talent Takes Over

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

Last weekend, as many were putting the final touches on the offseason and getting ready for spring, there were a few rivals who came together – even if it happened to be for just a few days.

As THE EVENT – Cocoa hosted a three-day combine, kicking showcase and 7-on-7, South Florida was directly in the spotlight with three teams that came up and made a huge impact.

Poor weather almost got in the way of Chamber Elite getting to the tournament, but once they arrived late Sunday, they took over and won the title.

Another of the teams that competed against a field that included athletes from Tallahassee, Tampa, Ocala, Bradenton, South Florida and Georgia, was the Red Zone Elite squad.

This is a team, coached by Eddie Crespo, that truly made an impression in the tournament, despite finishing 8-1 and coming in second. But what was great about the athletes that took part, was they are not only friends, but rivals as well.

Defending Class 8A state champion Southridge and district runner-up Palmetto, had players on the team. Those two programs represent a district that has really elevated its play – with Killian, Homestead and South Dade all talented – and all capable of competing at a high level.

For Southridge quarterback Michael Cox, and receivers Jordan Dillard and Joe Hardy; Palmetto receiver Ivan Thomas and defensive back Vernon Williams; and Killian athlete Antwan Anderson, the district competition was put on the backburner in favor of coming together to play some football.

“We may go to different schools, but at the end of the day, we are all friends,” said Thomas. “All of us have competed with and against one another for a lot of years.”

Unlike many of the teams on hand for the competition, Red Zone Elite brought just enough athletes to play on both sides of the ball, and they were impressive.

“The great thing about having a combine and tournament just a few days from the start of spring practice was to make sure you are at a high level,” said Cox, who also competed in combine. “We had fun and played some football. That is what’s good about having something like this. We also got away for a few days and enjoyed our time.”

Some of the athletes who stepped up to win THE EVENT – Cocoa for the title for Chamber Elite included:

B2G also had a number of quality athletes who competed. Among those players include: Class of 2018 players Matthew Mesidor (ATH McArthur), Clevarius Marshall (WR, Miramar), Bobby Nelson (RB/Slot, American), Zayvion Wallace (DB, Miramar), Jesse Smith (Athlete, Piper), Charles Grant (DB, Miami Springs), Hector Vargas (QB Miami Killian) and Jonathan Colon (Athlete, Ronald Reagan). Among the 2019 athletes for B2G starts with St. Thomas Aquinas athlete Guy McCarthy, but also includes Hialeah receiver/defensive back Jovon Smith, Anthony Colonel (WR/FS Miami Springs) and Robert Scarlett (WR/DB Miami Springs).

FLORIDA SUPREME STANDS TALL, AGAIN

Once again the 15-and-under team that caught everyone’s attention was Florida Supreme. The state champion punched their ticket to THE EVENT National Championship on June 24th back on the Space Coast.

This is truly an impressive squad that featured Class of 2020 Miami High standouts Marcus Flemming (WR/DB) and Roscoe Parrish (athlete).

In addition, Class of 2020 athletes Jermaine Witherspoon (DB, Coral Gables), Ian Valdes (WR, Southwest Miami), Nicholas Graham (FS, South Dade) and Ronald Colzie (LB/DB) Miami High.

The Class of 2019 athletes also made an impression with prospects such as: Willie Cunningham (DB, Coral Gables), Rashaad Sawyer (WR, Coral Gables), Quinton Ware (DB, Coral Gables), Tijhani Brown (DB, Coral Gables), Troy Davis (WR, Coral Gables), William Glover (DB/WR, Miami High) and quarterback Gerald Williams from Coral Gables.

The future also looks very bright with Class of 2021 standouts Joshua Tejeda, WR, and T.J. Higgins, WR/DB (Ponce DeLeon Middle School), and Somerset Academy athlete Keenan Toomer. There is also Class of 2022 running back prospect Maurice Jones.

B2G also brought their 15-and-under squad that had a lot of talent. Class of 2019 prospects such as: Steven Romero (S, Doral Academy), Bryan Romero (CB, Doral Academy), Joshua Hargrett (RB/WR Miami Springs), Alexander Recalde (QB, Doral Academy), Montavious Brini (Athlete, Mater Academy), Jacoby Clark (Athlete, Miami Springs), Renato Fernandez (Athlete, Doral Academy), Ju’zion Wade (QB, Hialeah), Deandre Examar (QB/WR, Homestead Keys Gate Charter), Jalin Wilson (WR/S, Homestead Keys Gate Charter), Robert Scarlett (WR/DB, Miami Springs) and defensive end Philman Roundtree.