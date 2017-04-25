Stolen Trailer Filled With Toys For Kids Battling Cancer Found In Sunrise

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A trailer which was filled with toys for kids battling cancer has been recovered.
The trailer belongs to Silvia Vanni who is on a mission. After losing her son to cancer, she decided to start delivering toys to other children fighting the disease.
Early Monday the black 2017 Freedom Trailer, filled with $5,000 worth of toys, was stolen right out of a driveway at 2005 North East 120th Road in North Miami.
It was found Monday night in Sunrise. When Vanni heard the news she was thrilled.
“I am ecstatically happy, I am so thankful to friends who actually saw the trailer and called the Sunrise Police Department. I am hopeful our toys are still in there and that we can continue our parties at the hospital with the toys,” said Vanni.
Vanni heads the Mystic Force Foundation, which raises money that 100 percent goes to fund children’s cancer research and, of course, the toys.
Police have not said if any arrests were made in connection with the theft.
