You Can Now Rent A Luxury Hotel Room By The Minute

April 25, 2017 2:11 PM By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: App, Consumer, Tech, travel

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s true. You can now rent a luxury hotel room by the minute.

A new app called ‘Recharge’ now lets you rent the room based on the minute by minute rate in hotels in New York and San Francisco.

This is meant for those needing the room to take a nap, shower, change, work or simply take a break.

You don’t need to book with the hotel in advance or tell them how long you’ll be staying.

You just pick an available hotel room then pick up your key card at the front desk. When you’re done with the room, tap check out on the app. Just make sure you have a government issued ID.

Rates start from about 80 cents a minute plus tax. This means you can rent a room for an hour for a little more than $50 bucks.

Just make sure you don’t overstay your time. That’ll cost you a $250 fine.

The app is available on for iPhones and Androids.

