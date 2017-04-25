Police: Wife’s Fitbit Logs Steps After Husband Says She Died

April 25, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Courts, FitBit, Murder

ELLINGTON, Conn. (CBSMiami/AP) — Investigators are citing Fitbit data in the arrest warrant of a 40-year-old man accused of killing his wife in 2015.

Richard Dabate faces murder, tampering with evidence and making a false statement charges in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Connie Dabate on Dec. 23, 2015.

Authorities say the 40-year-old Dabate told them a masked man had entered their Connecticut home, shot his wife and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch. But the New York Daily News reports Connecticut State Police wrote in an arrest warrant that Connie Dabate’s Fitbit was logging steps after the time Richard Dabate told them she was killed.

Dabate’s bail was set at $1 million last week. His lawyer told the Hartford Courant that his client maintains his innocence.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

