Paul McCartney Kicks Off New Leg Of ‘One on One’ Tour In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Famed performer and former Beatle Paul McCartney is bringing his One On One Tour back to the United States and he’s kicking it all off in Miami!

The newly announced dates start July 5th at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Paul’s first Miami-area appearance since his Up & Coming Tour hit Sun Life Stadium in 2010. McCartney hasn’t performed at AmericanAirlines Arena since The ‘US’ Tour kicked off in Miami on September 16, 2005.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 1st at 10:00 a.m., and will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 745-3000. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m. through Sunday, April 30th at 10:00 p.m.

Paul McCartney’s One On One tour opened April 13, 2016 with Paul’s debut concert in Fresno, CA. The show, which opened with Paul’s first performance of “A Hard Day’s Night” since The Beatles last played it 1965, drew instant and unanimous raves from near and far.

Rolling Stone described the show as “nearly three hours of music that moved gracefully from the intimate to the explosive… the emphasis never drifted from the music, ranging from generational anthems to post-Beatles deep cuts.”

One On One has since logged 36 shows and counting, spanning the globe from North and South America to the UK and Europe and a current run of Japanese dates.

As with every Paul McCartney tour, One On One features dozens of classics from the most beloved catalog in popular music, spanning Paul’s entire career–as a solo artist, member of Wings and of course as a Beatle—and no shortage of surprises. State of the art audio and video technology ensure an unforgettable experience from every seat in the house: Massive screens, lasers, fireworks and, of course, a staggering selection of the best songs ever written or performed make every Paul McCartney show a once in a lifetime event that transcends and elevates the potential of live music.