Palmer Trinity Student Arrested For Alleged Threats

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A student at Palmer Trinity High School was arrested after he reportedly threatened another student.
The 17-year-old was taken into custody at the school in Palmetto Bay on Monday for allegedly threatening to shoot and stab a classmate.
Miami-Dade police said the threats were made via text message and the parent of another student called them about it.
“In the messages, it was stated that there were threats, he was going to shoot him, stab him in the neck. Our communications center got a call from a third party parent that their son had received this information,” said police spokesman Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.
The student had a knife on him, but no gun, when he was taken into custody. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon on school property.
