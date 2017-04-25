Owner Of Orlando Gay Nightclub Hit By Mass Shooting Plans Memorial

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A memorial is being planned at the gay Florida nightclub that was the site of the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.
The owner of Pulse Orlando nightclub wants to build a memorial on the club’s property.
Barbara Poma owns the Orlando-based Pulse club. She said Tuesday in a statement that she will announce details for a memorial next week.
In the months after the massacre, the city of Orlando proposed buying the club for $2.25 million so it could be turned into a memorial, but Poma ultimately turned down that offer.
Forty-nine people were killed, and dozens more injured, during the massacre at the gay nightclub last June.
Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with police after a three-hour standoff.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)