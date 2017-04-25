New April The Giraffe Live Stream Coming Back

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSMiami) – For those of you going through April the Giraffe withdrawals, the live stream is coming back, but only one day a week.
Tuesday morning, the Animal Adventure Park said in a Facebook post that they will stream every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST.
Animal Adventure Park says they are bringing back the live stream on Tuesdays during those hours because the giraffes will be back in their stalls retiring for the evening instead of outside.
The park also said Tuesday that round 1 of the naming contest ends at 7:30pm EST.
The top ten most popular votes will be announced at 8:00pm and round 2 voting will begin at that time, lasting 5 days.
www.NameAprilsCalf.com is your place to vote!