New April The Giraffe Live Stream Coming Back

April 25, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: April the Giraffe

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSMiami) – For those of you going through April the Giraffe withdrawals, the live stream is coming back, but only one day a week.

 

Tuesday morning, the Animal Adventure Park said in a Facebook post that they will stream every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Animal Adventure Park says they are bringing back the live stream on Tuesdays during those hours because the giraffes will be back in their stalls retiring for the evening instead of outside.

The park also said Tuesday that round 1 of the naming contest ends at 7:30pm EST.
The top ten most popular votes will be announced at 8:00pm and round 2 voting will begin at that time, lasting 5 days.

www.NameAprilsCalf.com is your place to vote!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia