Sen. Nelson Urges State Dept. To Open Temporary Passport Office In Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Senator Bill Nelson is urging the State Department to open a temporary passport office in Miami while repairs are being made to the current office due to flooding.

On Tuesday, Nelson sent a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson requesting the temporary office saying the closure of the Miami office left many Florida travelers having to go as far as Atlanta, New Orleans or San Juan to renew a passport.

“Closure of the Miami Passport Agency—even for a short period of time—is an inconvenience for Florida travelers and others from around the southeastern United States, especially those with urgent or emergency travel plans,” wrote Nelson.

He says it’s something that should not be a major inconvenience to travelers so they should have a temporary office while the other remains closed.

“Until the Agency can be re-opened, I urge you to make every effort to minimize the inconvenience, including issuing clear guidance to affected travelers and opening a temporary location in Miami for emergency passport services as soon as possible. I also request that the Department provide regular updates detailing the steps taken to re-open the Agency and assist travelers in the meantime,” wrote Nelson.

The office, located in the Omni building on Biscayne Boulevard, has significant water damage from a burst pipe, according to the State Department, and will remain closed until further notice. The shutdown drastically affects passport applications throughout the region, whether or not they were filed at the Miami office.

Those who were scheduled to pick up a passport, have a pending appointment or are in need of expedited passport services have been instructed to call the National Passport Information Center at 877-487-2778 or 888-874-7793 (TTY/TTD).

At last check, a flood remediation company was working to dry out the office space.