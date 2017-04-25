Miami Beach Attempted Break In Caught On Camera

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Four people were caught on camera attempting to break into a Miami Beach home.
On Tuesday, just after 12:30 a.m., the owner of a home at 5328 North Bay Road, heard his front door bell alarm activate.
When he checked the door bell video, he saw two males leaving the front door area. The owner has several security cameras in and around the house. In checking the others he found one where the two males were captured climbing the six-foot fence that surrounds the home while two females remained outside the gate.
Other cameras captured the two males trying all the doors of the home. They then went to the vehicles parked inside the gate and found them unlocked.
They reportedly ransacked the vehicles but ended up taking nothing but a gate control. It was later located in a grassy area outside of the front gate.
Police are hoping images of the two males captured on the home’s security videos, and fingerprints left on the vehicles will lead them to those responsible.