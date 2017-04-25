Last Of The “Cocaine Cowboys” Heads To Miami Federal Court

April 25, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Cocaine Cowboys, Drug Smuggling, Gustavo Falcon

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After being on the run for the last quarter of a century, the last of the so-called “cocaine cowboys” will appear before a judge in Miami federal court.

Gustavo Falcon, 55, was arrested earlier this month in Kissimmee where had been living with his wife under an assumed name.

Falcon vanished in 1991 when he, his older brother Augusto “Willie” Falcon, Salvador “Sal” Magluta and others were charged in a major federal indictment. The gang purportedly smuggled at least 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. and made some $2 billion during the hyper-violent “Miami Vice” era.

Gustavo Falcon faces a cocaine conspiracy charge that carries a potential life prison sentence. He has not yet entered a plea.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia