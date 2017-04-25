Last Of The “Cocaine Cowboys” Heads To Miami Federal Court

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After being on the run for the last quarter of a century, the last of the so-called “cocaine cowboys” will appear before a judge in Miami federal court.
Gustavo Falcon, 55, was arrested earlier this month in Kissimmee where had been living with his wife under an assumed name.
Falcon vanished in 1991 when he, his older brother Augusto “Willie” Falcon, Salvador “Sal” Magluta and others were charged in a major federal indictment. The gang purportedly smuggled at least 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. and made some $2 billion during the hyper-violent “Miami Vice” era.
Gustavo Falcon faces a cocaine conspiracy charge that carries a potential life prison sentence. He has not yet entered a plea.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment