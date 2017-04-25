QB Jack Allison Informs Hurricanes He’s Leaving Football Program

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Coming into this season it was well-known that the Miami Hurricanes were looking for a new starting quarterback.
With Brad Kaaya moving on to the NFL, Miami had a void at the post important position in football.
Head coach Mark Richt said that every quarterback on the roster entered spring practices with a clean slate and would have a chance to win the job.
It wasn’t long into the spring workouts before Malik Rosier and Evan Shirreffs emerged as co-leaders in the QB battle.
That, combined with top recruit N’Kosi Perry coming to join the Miami quarterbacks next year, has led to one man dropping out of the race.
The Hurricanes announced on Tuesday that Jack Allison was leaving the football program, just four days after Miami’s spring practices concluded.
“Jack approached me and indicated that he felt like he would have more opportunities for playing time at another program,” head coach Mark Richt said. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”
He redshirted with the Canes last season and was hoping to climb the depth chart in 2017, but that plan just didn’t materialize for the Parrish, Florida native.
It is unknown where Allison intends to go but it’s likely that he chooses a school where he has a better-than-not chance of playing.