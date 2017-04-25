Ivanka Trump Defends Father’s Record With Women, Gets Booed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ivanka Trump on Tuesday defended her father, President Donald Trump’s, record in advancing women’s issues.

Ivanka said her father had been a tremendous supporter of families and she blamed the media for criticism of Trump’s public delegation of women in the past.

It’s something that garnered booing from some members of the crowd during the W20 Summit, a women-focused effort within the Group of 20 countries.

“You hear the reaction from the audience so I need to address one more point. Some attitudes towards women your father has publicly displayed in former times might leave one questioning whether he’s such a empowerer for women. How do relate to that, or are things changing, or what’s your comment on that,” the moderator asked Ivanka.

“I’ve certainly heard the criticism from the media (laughs from audience), and that’s been perpetuated, but I know from personal experience and I think the thousands of women who have worked with and for my father for decades when he was in the private sector are a testament to his belief and solid conviction in the potential of women,” said Ivanka.

She went on, “I grew up in a house where there were no barriers to what I could accomplish, beyond my own perseverance and my own tenacity and I don’t take that lightly as a parent now myself. That’s not an easy thing to do and he [Donald Trump] did that and he provided that for us. There was no difference from me and my brothers. And I think as a business leader you saw that and as a president you will absolutely see that.”

Ivanka’s advocacy for women and girls took her to the conference in Berlin, an attention-getting first international outing aimed at building support for investment in women’s economic empowerment programs.

Ivanka, who stepped away from running her fashion brand to take on a White House advisory role, is in the German capital at the invitation of Chancellor Angela Merkel.