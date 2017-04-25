In The Recruiting Huddle: Trenell Troutman – St. Thomas Aquinas

April 25, 2017 7:52 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Trenell Troutman
POSITION: DB
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 188

SCOUTING: Having the opportunity to watch so many talented football players since they start competing at the youth level as always been a huge help when evaluating and promoting football prospects. Troutman is one of those quality football players that we watched perform – and he has never disappointed. Whether it was at Northwestern, Monsignor Pace or with the Raiders, this is one of those major football talents who is always among the top players on the field. An early commitment to the University of Louisville, this coming season will be another huge year for Troutman. College coaches have been watching him since he got into high school, and even though he is already committed, that won’t stop.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6631985/trenell-troutman

