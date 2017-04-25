In The Recruiting Huddle: Hector Vargas – Killian

April 25, 2017 1:50 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Hector Vargas, In The Huddle, Killian High School, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Hector Vargas
POSITION: QB
SCHOOL: Miami Killian
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: It has been a crazy year for this outstanding football talent. But as he heads toward his final season, it now looks as if he has found a home. Vargas is an athletic quarterback who has gotten bigger and stronger, and his arm strength has improved a great deal. From Ronald Reagan to Champagnat Catholic, back to Reagan and now with the Cougars and head coach Javi Valdes. What Vargas brings to this program are experience and athleticism. He is the kind of leader on offense who could jump start this team in 2017. If he stays healthy, this could be the season that things get turned back around. Vargas is a solid football prospect who needs to turn heads quickly to assist in receiving a scholarship to play and education at the next level.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4721422/hector-vargas

