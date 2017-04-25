Hyde On Dolphins: “They Should Draft Defensive End Taco Charlton”

Sun Sentinel sports columnist, Dave Hyde joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about his column on Don Shula and Bob Griese.  They also discuss who the Dolphins should draft on Thursday and if Adam Gase would or should ask Don Shula for coaching advice.

On Miami’s first round pick- “I think they should draft defensive end Taco Charlton, but I’m not really a draft expert.”

On Gase asking Shula for advice- “We love Don Shula but he’s been out of football for 25 years. For Adam Gase to ask for his advice would be overstepping at this point in time.”

