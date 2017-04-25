Free Ice Cream Cones This Thursday At Carvel

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The start of summer is just around the corner and there’s just about nothing better than ice cream to cool you down on a hot summer afternoon.
So what could be better? How about some free ice cream?
Carvel is kicking off the season by celebrating their annual Free Cone Day on Thursday, April 27, from 3-8 p.m.
If you stop by a participating store, you can get a FREE junior soft ice cream cone with your choice of vanilla, chocolate or Cookie Butter.
While you’re there, why not give back a little since you got a free cone after all.
For the sixth year, Carvel has partnered with The American Red Cross in support of the charity’s annual Giving Day. Carvel is selling a coupon book for a $1 which has more than $20 in Carvel savings in savings inside. All of the proceeds will go to Carvel’s donation to the American Red Cross. Including donations this year, they’ve donated more than a $150,000 for the agency’s disaster relief efforts.
“Free Cone Day is much more than just a ‘freebie’ day,” said Scott Colwell, president of Carvel. “Not only is it the official start of ice cream season, but it’s a special day for us to show genuine gratitude to our loyal guests while coming together to raise funds for a very worthy cause.”
Click Here to find a Carvel shop near you.