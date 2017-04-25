Disney Sets 2019 Release Date For New ‘Star Wars’ Film

April 25, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Star Wars: Episode IX” is coming to theaters on May 24, 2019.

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday announced the summer date for the Colin Trevorrow-directed “Star Wars,” as well as release dates for “Indiana Jones” and the live-action “Lion King.”

The fifth “Indiana Jones” film is set to arrive in theaters on July 10, 2020, with Steven Spielberg returning as director along with star Harrison Ford.

Director Jon Favreau’s live-action “Lion King” is expected debut on July 19, 2019.

