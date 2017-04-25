Abandoned Yorkie ‘Hollywood’ Doing Well At Weston Animal Hospital

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WESTON (CBSMiami) – The yorkie ‘Hollywood’ is continuing to recover in a Davie animal hospital.
The little Yorkshire Terrier had been abandoned at the Hollywood Police Department by a woman last week.
“Basically she just came in and said she had to go to work, said she was busy,” said Rose Mone from the Hollywood Police Department. “She found it over there somewhere and put the dog over here on the chair and walked out and that was it.”
Hollywood is being treated for kidney stones and a blood infection.
A veterinarian at the Hometown Hospital in Weston operated on the dog Monday night thanks to the efforts of the group Glimmer of Life Small Dog Rescue.
CBS4 has learned that Hollywood is doing well following the procedure and will undergo further testing while he remains at the hospital for at least a couple more days.
To donate for Hollywood’s medical expenses or to find out about adoption, log on to glimmeroflife.com.