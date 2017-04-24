Same Lawyer Now Representing United Airlines And American Airlines Passengers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It appears the victims from separate incidents on United and American Airlines flights may be getting a common ally.

This comes in the aftermath of Friday’s incident on American Airlines involving a flight attendant and a passenger with a baby.

The attorney who is representing the United Airlines passenger who was dragged off a plan earlier this month says he will also represent the American Airlines passenger.

There is no video showing the exact moment in which a woman says a male flight attendant violently took her child’s stroller from her, but another passenger says she saw it happen.

Passenger Olivia Morgan says she saw the moment the male flight attendant wrestling the stroller away from the woman.

“He rips it away from her, and it almost hits her little baby’s head,” Morgan said. “I said to him something like ‘What are you doing? You almost hit that baby in the head!’ and then he was just yelling at me to stay out of it.”

The mother was later placed on a different flight and given a $1000 flight voucher.

American has publicly apologized and is promising to investigate further, saying “The actions of our team member captured here to not appear to reflect patience or empathy… We are disappointed by these actions.”

Meanwhile, the Flight Attendants’ Union said, “Neither the company nor the public should rush to judgement.”

The flight attendant in question has been grounded in the meantime.