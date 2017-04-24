Richt On Miami’s QB Battle: “Shirreffs And Rosier Are More Ready To Play”

April 24, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Mark Richt, Miami Hurricanes, NCAA

interviews wqam Richt On Miamis QB Battle: Shirreffs And Rosier Are More Ready To Play

Miami Hurricanes head football coach, Mark Richt joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the quarterback competition throughout spring ball.  They also talk about Miami’s depth at running back, the status of the offensive line and some of the new rule changes the NCAA made for recruiting.

On Miami’s QB competition- “The good news is we have guys that know what they’re doing. Shirreffs and Rosier are more ready to play than the other guys.”

On Miami’s running backs- “[Travis] Homer is doing a nice job. He’s learning his trade and how to make a proper cut block. The other guys have been healthy enough to get a good feel.”

On Miami’s wide receiver depth- “We are going to have 10 on scholarship who are all capable in my opinion.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Joe Rose Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia