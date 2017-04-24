Richt On Miami’s QB Battle: “Shirreffs And Rosier Are More Ready To Play”

Miami Hurricanes head football coach, Mark Richt joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the quarterback competition throughout spring ball. They also talk about Miami’s depth at running back, the status of the offensive line and some of the new rule changes the NCAA made for recruiting.
On Miami’s QB competition- “The good news is we have guys that know what they’re doing. Shirreffs and Rosier are more ready to play than the other guys.”
On Miami’s running backs- “[Travis] Homer is doing a nice job. He’s learning his trade and how to make a proper cut block. The other guys have been healthy enough to get a good feel.”
On Miami’s wide receiver depth- “We are going to have 10 on scholarship who are all capable in my opinion.”
