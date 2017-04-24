Police Run Down Leads In Deadly Park & Ride Party Bus Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are running down leads to try and figured who targeted a party bus full of girls with deadly results.

The young women had just finished celebrating one of their birthdays and were being dropped off at the Golden Glades Park and Ride lot around 2 a.m. Sunday when gunfire erupted.

Three of the women were shot, two others were hurt by cars fleeing the parking lot.

“We just heard gunshots and everyone started scattering different ways,” said Cleondia Gaiter. “Everyone just took off running.”

Twenty-one year old Jasmine Dixon, a friend of the girl celebrating her birthday, died in the shooting.

“I don’t know, it happened so fast,” said Runika Jean-Gilles. “I don’t know if it was people that was at the bus stop or people that came after the bus party. We just heard gunshots, it was coming from all directions.”

The mother of 18-year-old Quanisha Hepburn said her daughter was shot in the abdomen and back. Danesha Goulbourne, 17, suffered wounds to her right shoulder, right arm, the right side of her neck and clavicle.

Two other people, Kandisha Rodgers, 23, and Lakeesha Hayes, 20, were struck by cars trying to get away from the area.

“I’m hurt,” said Karina Font. “They are my close friends, I grew up with them. That’s sad. That’s dead wrong.”

Police are looking for the shooter or shooters. They’re also looking for the driver of a white or silver vehicle, possibly a Hyundai or Kia, with damage to the front passenger side.