Obama To Give First Post-Presidential Address In Windy City

CHICAGO (CBSMiami/AP) — Fresh off a well-deserved vacation, former President Barack Obama will be in Chicago on Monday to hold his first public event of his post-presidential life.
Obama will speak at the University of Chicago where his presidential library is planned. College students from around the Chicago area are expected to attend.
The invitation-only event is being billed as part of his post-presidency goal to “encourage and support the next generation of leaders.”
Obama delivered his presidential farewell speech in Chicago in January.
His first public engagement since then comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office.
