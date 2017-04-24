2 People Found Dead In Backyard Of Redland Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway at a Redland home after two bodies were found in the backyard Monday evening.
Chopper4 was over the scene at 19745 SW 244th Street.
Yellow tarps covered the bodies, which were just feet from the pool.
CBS4’s Silva Harapetian was told an adult might have discovered the bodies.
Miami-Dade police closed off the street as they continued to investigate.
Harapetian saw people passing through, including one man who told her that he was family.
Harapetian spoke to one of the neighbors who lives on the other side of the house. He said he knew his neighbors and that there was no trouble in the house.
At this time, just what happened, how it happened and the motive behind all of this remains unclear.
The Miami-Dade public information officer is headed to the scene and could perhaps answer some of those questions.
If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.