Lauren’s List: Food For Thought

MIAMI (CBSMiami) When it comes to food, everyone has different preferences.
Maybe you like things spicy, while I prefer sweets. Some of us love our veggies roasted in the oven, while others like them sautéed.
There’s no right or wrong answer, or so we thought!
Apparently, there are wrong ways to eat certain foods, according to Eat This Not That, and I’ve rounded up some of the most common mistakes for today’s Lauren’s List.
- Bananas – If you like to eat a banana all by itself, you’re actually doing it wrong! Okay, that might be a stretch, but it’s definitely not the most effective way to eat the potassium-packed fruit. Nutrition experts say you should always add some sort of fat like almond butter to your banana in order to help metabolize the fruit’s high sugar content.
- Vegetables – If you boil your vegetables, you’re actually draining out some of the key nutrients like vitamin C! Experts say it’s better to steam them to keep all the good stuff locked in. I say, as long as you’re eating your vegetables, kudos to you! You’re doing something right!
- Flax seeds – If you’re incorporating these into your diet at all, you’re on the right track! They help reduce your risk of cancer, stroke and heart disease. But leaving them whole isn’t as beneficial is grinding them up because doctors say your body will not break down the whole flaxseed. But here’s a warning for you, you must store your ground-up flax seeds in the fridge because otherwise, they turn toxic.
- Coffee – This one is especially interesting for those of us who wake up before the sun comes up! Turns out drinking it right when you wake up is actually wrong! Experts say your body’s cortisol levels are highest in the morning, peaking about 20 to 30 minutes after you wake up. Mixing high levels or cortisol with caffeine can increase your tolerance, making the caffeine less effective over time. You’re better off waiting until mid-morning for your daily pick-me-up!
Will you be changing how you eat these foods?
