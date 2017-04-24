Former Hurricanes Lineman Danny Isidora Getting Ready For The NFL

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – It’s NFL Draft week and former Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Danny Isidora is still pumping iron – leaving nothing to chance as he gets ready for life in the National Football League.

“You have to work on lower body,” he said. “Your posterior, chain, your core and of course upper body.”

The 6-3, 300lb lineman has spent the last five years pushing around opponents for UM and setting records in the weight room.

“Power clean, 365 (pounds) that’s me,” he said, pointing to a board with all the school’s weight lifting records. “Then the bench press we have 415 but that’s old. I mean we have people doing more than that and I do more than that.”

He may be a little modest but coaches and scouts have taken notice. The interior lineman could come off the board as early as round three.

“He has plenty of skill set. He’s smart he’s tough, somebody’s going to like him,” said Hurricanes coach Mark Richt. “I don’t know what round he’ll go in, but he’ll get in [an NFL] camp. He’ll know what to do. He’ll be able to do it and he’ll fight his tail off.”

Isaroda is prepared for a pro career after workouts with the Titans, Cardinals, Panthers, and Falcons but can’t help but watch his old teammates get ready for another season.

“Of course, of course,” he said when asked he will miss being a Hurricane. “I’ve been here for five years. I’ve been practicing on this field for 5 years. I am enjoying my time getting ready but I am going to miss the people I was with. My offensive line, I’m going to miss them.”

He has found memories at Miami but in a couple of days the NFL is going to come calling.

“I’m still waking up some days and I’m like ‘man it’s here,’” he said. “You know it’s happening. When the day comes I guess we can all kind of calm down but for now I’m just nervous and excited at the same time.”

ESPN just conducted research that concluded the Hurricanes have produced some of the best draft prospects over the last 15 years, leading in categories such as Overall Top Performers and Most Long Term Starters.

Isadora hopes to add to the program’s success at the next level, in the NFL.