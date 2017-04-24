Haitian Leader To Plead Guilty To Drug Smuggling Charges

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A former Haitian coup leader who is facing drug smuggling and money laundering conspiracy charges is expected to take a plea deal Monday in federal court in Miami.
Guy Philippe will reportedly plead guilty to avoid a life sentence.
Philippe led a 2004 Haitian uprising that ousted then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. He was elected to the Haitian Senate in November but was arrested and brought to the U.S. in January before taking office.
Philippe unsuccessfully claimed he was immune from U.S. charges as a senator.