Government Shutdown Looms As Trump Marks 100 Days In Office

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A government shutdown is looming as President Donald Trump nears his first 100 days in office.

On Monday, Congress returns to Washington after a two-week recess to begin negotiations on a spending bill. President Donald Trump has insisted that the new budget includes funding for his long-promised wall along the Mexican border. He’s said that Mexico would pay for it, in some form or another, at a later date.

“I think that’s a fight worth having and a conversation and a debate worth having for 2018. And if we can do some of that now, that’d be great. But we cannot shut down the government right now,” said Sen. Marco Rubio.

Democrats in the House and Senate, as well as Republicans in four states along the U.S./Mexico border, remain opposed to the idea.

In a tweet on Sunday, the president issued a veiled threat to Democrats.

ObamaCare is in serious trouble. The Dems need big money to keep it going – otherwise it dies far sooner than anyone would have thought. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin fired back.

“We told the President and the Republicans, weeks ago, ‘Don’t try any political stunts, don’t put any poison pills into this process’,” he said.

If no deal is reached, the government would shut down on Saturday, the president’s 100th day in office.

The White House is expected to address another Trump campaign promise this week with a Wednesday announcement on tax reform. President Trump plans to mark his 100th day in office with a rally in Pennsylvania.