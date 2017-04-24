Former Dolphins First Overall Pick Jake Long Announces Retirement

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Dolphins left tackle Jake Long is retiring from the NFL.
Long, who was selected by Miami with the first overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, played five years with the Dolphins before moving on to St. Louis, Atlanta and Minnesota.
A Pro Bowler in his first four seasons in the NFL, injuries derailed the left tackle’s promising career.
Long, 32, was attempting a comeback from his latest injury, a torn Achilles, but ultimately decided to hang up his cleats.
He sent out a tweet on Monday with a message announcing he was calling it a career.
“As I continue with my recent rehab,” the statement reads, “I realize that although my heart and mind still want to play, my body is telling me something completely different.”
In the message, Long saved some very kind words for the team that drafted him.
“I want to think the Miami Dolphins,” he wrote. “Mr. Ross, Tony Sparano, and Bill Parcells, Thank You. You believed in me and gave me my first opportunity to live my dream of playing in the NFL. I will always be a proud and lifelong Miami Dolphin!”