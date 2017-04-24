Father Of Former FSU Star Dies In Accidental Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The father of former Florida State football star and Palm Beach native Travis Rudolph was killed in an accidental shooting Friday night.
According to police, 55-year-old Darryl Rudolph was shot while working as a repairman in an area nightclub.
An employee of the club that was in a room adjacent to Rudolph was moving a loaded gun off of a shelf when it went off, police say.
There is still an investigation ongoing but authorities say there is no reason to suspect the shooting was intentional.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue transported Rudolph to an area hospital, where he passed away on Saturday.
Last year Travis Rudolph made national headlines while visiting a Tallahassee elementary school.
He noticed an autistic boy sitting alone in the lunchroom and joined him, striking up a conversation.
The boys mother thanked Rudolph in a Facebook post which later went viral.