Clergy Coalition Teaches Residents To Deal With Hate Crimes

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With hate and anti-Semitic crimes on the rise in South Florida, a coalition of religious and community leaders in Coral Springs and Parkland have launched a new initiative to teach their residents how to deal with ‘acts of hate’.

The Clergy Coalition, which is made up of spiritual leaders from a number of houses of worship in Coral Springs, said they want to help all residents quickly identify and respond to any episode of hate in the area.

A “hate act” is defined as any act in which a perpetrator selects a victim because of perceived race, color, religion, national origin, ethnicity, gender, disability or sexual orientation.

The project could not have come at a better time for South Florida’s Jewish community.

The Anti-Defamation League reported Monday that there were 137 anti-Semitic incidents in Florida in 2016, a 50 percent increase over the previous year.

Only California, New York, and New Jersey had a larger number of anti-Semitic incidents.

The largest number of incidents was harassment.

The ADL said in a statement that there were 119 harassment incidents in 2016, compared to 61 in 2015.

Vandalism incidents dropped to 15, compared to 27 the year before.

South Florida, where the state’s largest number of Jews resides, had about two-thirds of incidents.

The counties with the highest number of reported incidents in 2016 were Palm Beach with 42, and Miami-Dade and Broward, each with 26. In total, incidents were reported in 26 of Florida’s 67 counties.

In the first quarter of 2017, ADL has already seen 41 incidents in Florida, including 7 incidents of vandalism and 34 incidents of harassment.

