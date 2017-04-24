‘Heartless’ Thieves Steal Trailer Filled With Toys For Kids Battling Cancer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A trailer filled with toys meant for children battling cancer was stolen and the thieves are still on the run.

Silivia Vanni is a woman on a mission

After losing her son to cancer, she decided to start delivering toys to other children inflicted with the disease. She makes the trip every month.

But this Monday night, there was nothing but heartbreak.

Someone stole her foundation’s trailer containing $5,000 worth of toys.

“Someone out there has to have seen it,” she told CBS4’s Hank Tester.

Vanni heads the Mystic Force Foundation, which raises money that 100 percent goes to fund children’s cancer research and, of course, the toys.

Kids that are hospitalized, months at a time, can pick any toy and as many as they want.

“These are all the toys lined up against the all so they can come and see and have anything and everything they want,” Vanni showed Tester.

The black 2017 Freedom Trailer was stolen right out of a driveway at 2005 North East 120th Road in North Miami.

So far no one has come forward to say they saw it happen.

Vanni has started passing out flyers in the hope someone will say something.

“I do not know how people could be so heartless. Once they opened up the trailer they would have to have seen all the toys in there and the Mystic Foundation logo everywhere,” Vanni said.