Trump: Mexico Will Pay For Border Wall ‘Eventually’

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Congress has less than a week to approve a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

The Trump administration wants the new legislation to include funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. But the question remains on whether or not President Trump’s campaign promise will bring the government to a halt as a showdown brews in Washington nearing the end of his first 100 days.

“We are going to build a great border wall,” the campaigning Republican repeatedly told crowds.

The White House is signaling that the funding for the wall must be included in the spending legislation.

“We’re going to get it paid for one way or the other,” said U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “There are ways that we can deal with our trade situations to create the revenue to pay for it.”

According to some White House officials, they have already seen progress in getting the funds.

“It will be enough in the negotiation for us to move forward with either the construction or the planning, or enough of us to move forward through the end of September, and get going on the border wall,” said White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Many Democratic lawmakers strongly oppose using money from the budget to construct Trump’s southern border wall.

“The Democrats do not support the wall. I think the Republicans on the border states do not support the wall,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D) California. “The burden to keep it open is on the Republicans.”

Whether Congress approves the spending bill or not, the president took to Twitter Sunday saying Mexico will eventually pay, in some form.