Hundreds Gather In Prayer & Song For Holocaust Remembrance Day

April 23, 2017 7:49 PM By Joan Murray
Filed Under: Holocaust, Holocaust Remembrance Day, Holocaust Survivor, Joan Murray, Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — The 2017 Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemoration and Interfaith Community Gathering was held at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach after rain forced the event to reschedule.

Originally to be held at the Holocaust Memorial, a broad coalition of clergy, Holocaust survivors and civic leaders gathered Sunday afternoon to denounce discrimination in all its forms in response to the seeming rise of anti-Semitism around the country.

They joined together in prayer and song to remember the millions of Jews killed in the Holocaust roughly 75 years ago.

Scheduled speakers included Archbishop Thomas Wenski, U.S. Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), U.S. Representative Ted Deutch (D-FL), Miami-Dade Community Relations Board Chair Edward Shohat and MCCJ Chair Sheryl M. Tropin, among others.

