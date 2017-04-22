Cameras Capture Miami Mom’s Stolen Stroller At Disney World

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) — Disney Security and social media come to the rescue when a Miami mom’s stroller is stolen at Walt Disney World.

Now Lauren Collazo and her family are more disturbed by who was caught on Disney cameras with her stroller, that included all of her belongings like her car keys and wallet.

“She ruined our day, completely and totally,” Collazo said, speaking through facetime. “I had to, my husband had to fly out there to rescue me and we had to come back the next day. Our vacation was ruined.”

Collazo said Disney security eventually checked their cameras to see if they could find the stroller — and they did.

It was seen in the hands of another woman, pushing a child of her own.

Collazo said she couldn’t believe it, and was determined to find her.

“I got that picture, posted it on social media, and the power of social media made it go viral,” she explained. “And I was able to obtain information about who this person is, and see the actual post of my stroller being sold online.”

It turns out the suspect, who hasn’t been formally charged yet, may have tried to sell Collazo’s stroller to a woman named Thalia Rodgers on Facebook. But that deal fell apart once the would-be buyer realized it might’ve been stolen.

“She somehow found the post that Lauren posted and I don’t know if she freaked out or what happened, but she called DTS and told them to send it back to her,” said Rodgers.

It’s still unclear where the stroller is at this point but Collazo is no longer concerned about the stroller. She’s more disturbed by the fact that another mother could do this to her.

“It was very heartbreaking, and I mean, you don’t do this to people.”