Wounded Croc Undergoes Surgery At Zoo Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A nearly 10-foot crocodile went under the knife Friday at Zoo Miami to treat an infected wound believed to have been caused by a bite from another crocodile.
The 13-year-old male Orinoco crocodile sustained a wound to its left-front wrist that required medication and surgery. Staff immobilized the 396-lb. reptile and transported him to the Zoo Hospital to be attended by a team of veterinarians and zoo staff.
“The crocodile received several x-rays as well as blood tests as part of an overall exam before the affected area was successfully treated surgically by removing the infected material and medicating the wound,” staff told the media.
The croc will stay in the hospital for a few days to heal before returning to the zoo’s ‘Amazon and Beyond’ exhibit.
Orinoco crocodiles are a critically endangered species found in fresh water tributaries of the Orinoco River in Colombia and Venezuela. The largest predators in South America, they can grow to about 15 feet long.