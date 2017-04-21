Trump To Sign Executive Orders, Welcomes Freed Aid Worker

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is expected to sign three Executive actions Friday afternoon reviewing tax and financial regulations and potentially roll back federal oversight.

Earlier in the day, he welcomed American aid worker Aya Hijazi to the White House. Hijazi was held in an Egyptian prison for three years before the Trump admin could win her release.

“We are very happy to have Aya back home. It’s a great honor to have her in the Oval Office with her brother,” said Trump.

Hijazi, 30, was released after an Egyptian court dismissed the charges of child abuse against her, charges many human right groups have dismissed as bogus.

“I look forward to working with the President and we have some interesting conversations going to start effective immediately,” said Trump.

Trump met with Egyptian President Abdel al-Sisi at the White House earlier this month and helped negotiate Hijazi’s release. The meeting also helped repair ties to Egypt which had become strained under the Obama administration.

On Friday, Secretary of Defense James Mattis visited another key Middle-East ally – Israel.

“We sense a great change in the direction of American policy,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mattis said Iran continues to threaten Israel and its neighbors with ballistic missiles.

“We’re committed to stopping that and doing whatever it takes to pass on peace and freedom to the next generation,” said Mattis.

Trump has said that Iran is not living up to the ‘spirit of the deal’ to end its nuclear program. The State Department has said they are living up to the terms of the deal.

Mattis continues his trip of Middle East allies with a stop in Doha, Qatar.