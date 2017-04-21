Tropical Storm Arlene Poses No Threat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While our official hurricane season doesn’t start for another month or so, don’t tell Mother Nature.
A subtropical depression in the mid-Atlantic has turned into our first tropical storm of year.
At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Arlene was about 1135 miles west-northwest of the Azores. It was moving to the west at 31 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.
Arlene is forecast to continue moving west over the open Atlantic and dissipate on Friday.
It poses no threat to land.