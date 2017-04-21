Sen. Artiles Resigns Over Racist Remarks

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – An alcohol-fueled obscenity and racial slur-laced tirade have cost a Miami senator his job.

Republican Sen. Frank Artiles officially submitted his letter of resignation on Friday.

In last 48 hours it became clear to @Artiles40 closest colleagues that he could not survive racist scandal and urged him to resign @CBSMiami — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) April 21, 2017

Initially @Artiles40 angrily refused to resign.”His head’s not in the right place,” colleague told me. But reality finally sunk in @CBSMiami — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) April 21, 2017

In his resignation letter, Artiles wrote:

“I apologize to my family and friends and I apologize to all of my fellow Senators and lawmakers. To the people of my district and all of Miami-Dade, I am sorry I have let you down and ask for your forgiveness.

My actions and my presence in government is now a distraction to my colleagues, the legislative process, and the citizens of our great State.

I am responsible and I am accountable and effective immediately, I am resigning from the Florida State Senate.”

He adds “It’s clear there are consequences to every action, and in this area, I will need time for personal reflection and growth.”

Frank Artiles Resignation Letter

Artiles was chastised for using a form of the “n-word” during an exchange with two African-American colleagues Monday night. It happened when he was out with fellow Senators Audrey Gibson from Jacksonville and Perry Thurston from Fort Lauderdale.

Gibson and Thurston said he used the “n-word” word while describing senators who supported Senate President Joe Negron’s rise to power. He also reportedly called Gibson a “bitch.”

Artiles apologized on the Senate floor on Wednesday saying his intention in using those words were benign.

“I extend a heartfelt apology to my colleagues and all those I have offended,” said Artiles. “I am sorry for the words and the tone I used with you regretfully Monday night.”

Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon, D-Miami Gardens), said in a statement that he applauded Artiles’ decision to resign.

“I take no pleasure in these unfortunate events. But I urge that we learn from them. In our communities, our state, and our country, there should be a message of hope, of tolerance, of unity. We cannot afford the high cost words of divisiveness and cruelty leave in their wake.

I wish Senator Artiles the best, and I hope that, upon reflection, he finds consolation in knowing that his actions, today, show the contrition demanded, and the Senate was owed.”