Princes William & Harry Reflect On Late Mother & Dealing With Grief

LONDON (CBSMiami) — Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry are opening up about their late mother, Princess Diana, and about dealing with grief.
The royal brothers, along with William’s wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, appeared in a short film for their “Heads Together” charity. The campaign is aimed at ending the stigma around mental health by changing the conversation about it.
“Through our work with young people, emergency response, homeless charities, and with veterans, we have seen time and time again that unresolved mental health problems lie at the heart of some of our greatest social challenges,” the charity’s website says.
In the video, William and Harry talk openly about the 1997 death of their mother and how it affected them, admitting that they have not talked enough about her over the years.
Both said they want to help young people in similar situations feel confident and brave enough to talk about their grief.