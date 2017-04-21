The Death Of Prince: One Year Later

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Today is the one-year anniversary of Prince’s death. The reclusive pop icon died from an accidental drug overdose.
Prince fans are celebrating the star’s life with four days of events outside his Paisley Park mansion near Minneapolis.
Paisley Park has been turned into a museum.
Events on tap range from concert performances by Prince’s former bandmates to panel discussions. Fans who can’t afford the high-priced tickets can head to a street party outside First Avenue, the club he made world famous in “Purple Rain.”
The Minnesota History Center in St. Paul is staging a special exhibit of Prince memorabilia, including his iconic “Purple Rain” suit through Sunday. The museum is also marking the anniversary by featuring handwritten lyrics to an unreleased song, “I Hope We Work It Out,” signed by Prince in 1977. Prince performed it for record executives when he first signed with Warner Bros.
Several landmarks in Minneapolis will be lit up in Prince purple, including U.S. Bank Stadium, Target Field, the IDS Center, and the Interstate 35W and Lowry Avenue bridges over the Mississippi River.
