Search On For Driver Who Hit Teen In Pompano Beach

April 21, 2017 5:10 PM By Carey Codd
Filed Under: Carey Codd, Crime, Hit-and-run

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who left a teen seriously injured Friday afternoon.

The accident happened at 1201 NW 6 Avenue at around 3 p.m.

The teen, who deputies have not identified, was on his bike when he was hit by a newer model, white Chrysler 200.

The boy was apparently flung from his bicycle and hit another car.

“They (the hit-and-run driver) wouldn’t even stop for, like, five seconds. They just stopped and kept going,” said witness Dontavius Mack. “They must’ve thought he was dead.”

The victim was taken to the Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has since said the teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies have established a perimeter and are actively searching for the suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.

Carey Codd is headed to the scene and will have more on this developing story on CBS4 News at 5 p.m.

