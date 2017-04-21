Miami Officer Injured In Disturbance Call On Brickell

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police officer sustained a head injury while handling a disturbance call.
Friday morning officers were sent to check out reports that a person was destroying property inside a residence at the Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments at 1111 Brickell Bay Drive.
There was a confrontation and an officer’s Taser was discharged, according to police.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted a person being put in the back of a squad car and an officer walking around with a bandage on his head.
Police have not said if there were any other injuries.