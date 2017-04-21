Police: Man Pulls Gun On Teens For Loud Engine, Assaults Them

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — Police have taken a man into custody in connection to a road rage incident in Pembroke Pines that allegedly ended in violence.

Mario Lazaro Perez, 49, was arrested Monday after he chased down a car in the Pembroke Shores neighborhood and threatened to kill the teenage driver and passenger, said Pembroke Pines Police.

According to an arrest report, Perez got upset at the teens cruising through the neighborhood with their convertible top down and a loud engine. The teens tried driving away from Perez, in his own vehicle, but were stopped as the community’s guard gate slowly opened.

Perez allegedly pulled up behind them, got out of his car and drew a handgun, saying, “If you move, I’m going to put three in you.”

Perez then punched the driver, Tyler Muraida, 19, police said.

Next, he walked over to the car’s other side, demanded that the 15-year-old passenger grab the car keys and counted down to 10, saying “I swear, I’m gonna kill him.”

Perez pistol-whipped that kid in the back of the head, walked back to his car and told them, “If I ever see you again, I’m gonna kill you.”

The Sun-Sentinel reports that Perez is a former Hialeah police officer.

Charges include Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon without Intent to Kill and Aggravated Battery. He’s being held on no bond.