Man Killed Fleeing Police

April 21, 2017 6:34 AM
Filed Under: Miami-Dade Police, Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A robbery suspect being chased by police died after he was struck by a car.

It happened late Thursday night in the eastbound lanes of State Road 112, just west of NW 27th Avenue.

The robbery suspect was on foot when he tried crossing the highway and was hit by a taxi.

“When a subject knows he’s committed a crime and he knows the police are right behind him, it’s the mentality of I need to escape and unfortunately he got struck by a vehicle,” said Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.

The taxi driver stayed on the scene.

The victim of the robbery and the cabbie were not hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia