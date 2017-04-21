Man Killed Fleeing Police

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A robbery suspect being chased by police died after he was struck by a car.
It happened late Thursday night in the eastbound lanes of State Road 112, just west of NW 27th Avenue.
The robbery suspect was on foot when he tried crossing the highway and was hit by a taxi.
“When a subject knows he’s committed a crime and he knows the police are right behind him, it’s the mentality of I need to escape and unfortunately he got struck by a vehicle,” said Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.
The taxi driver stayed on the scene.
The victim of the robbery and the cabbie were not hurt.