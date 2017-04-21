In The Recruiting Huddle: T.J. Craig – Miami Edison

April 21, 2017 7:22 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: T.J. Craig
POSITION: QB
SCHOOL: Miami Edison
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: After starting out at Miami Springs and moving to Miami Jackson, this talented and under the radar quarterback prospect is very much at home with an impressive Red Raider team that made the playoffs this past season. Craig is a very gifted quarterback who has not received the spotlight that others have. But those who have watched him in the offseason – competing in camps, combines and 7-on-7 events, are very impressed. His arm strength and athletic ability have moved him right up there with the rest of the passers in South Florida. College coaches will have the opportunity to watch him over the next few months – and many feel that they will walk away impressed.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/7566397/terrence-craig-jr

