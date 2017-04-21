Hernandez Victim’s Mother Says Civil Suit Will Continue

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOSTON (CBSMiami) — The mother of a man killed by convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez said the former NFL star’s suicide won’t change her family’s ongoing fight for justice.

Earlier this week, Hernandez was found hanged inside his Massachusetts prison cell. He was serving a life sentence for the fatal shooting of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in 2013.

Ursula Ward, Lloyd’s mother, said Hernandez taking his own life doesn’t make up for his crime and won’t stop her from pursuing damages in a civil lawsuit.

“No matter what, the jurors found him guilty,” she told reporters at a press conference. “So that, in my book, he’s still guilty. In my book and in my family’s book.”

The civil suit against Hernandez seeks his assets, including his home, vehicle and money from his New England Patriots contract.

The Lloyd’s attorney, Douglas Sheff, issued a “friendly challenge” to the Patriots, asking them to avoid a legal battle and voluntarily pay the family.

“Best team in the NFL. Come on, nothing like them. Nothing like them. Undisputed world champions of football,” Sheff said. “But we want to provide the Patriots with an opportunity to become something more. Not just champions of football but to become champions of justice. We urge the New England Patriots to work with the Player’s Association to voluntarily make these payments. A little consequence to the team of tremendous assistance to these struggling, deserving families.”