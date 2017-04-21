Hernandez Victim’s Mother Says Civil Suit Will Continue

April 21, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez., Murder, New England Patriots, NFL

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOSTON (CBSMiami) — The mother of a man killed by convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez said the former NFL star’s suicide won’t change her family’s ongoing fight for justice.

Earlier this week, Hernandez was found hanged inside his Massachusetts prison cell. He was serving a life sentence for the fatal shooting of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in 2013.

Ursula Ward, Lloyd’s mother, said Hernandez taking his own life doesn’t make up for his crime and won’t stop her from pursuing damages in a civil lawsuit.

“No matter what, the jurors found him guilty,” she told reporters at a press conference. “So that, in my book, he’s still guilty. In my book and in my family’s book.”

The civil suit against Hernandez seeks his assets, including his home, vehicle and money from his New England Patriots contract.

The Lloyd’s attorney, Douglas Sheff, issued a “friendly challenge” to the Patriots, asking them to avoid a legal battle and voluntarily pay the family.

“Best team in the NFL. Come on, nothing like them. Nothing like them. Undisputed world champions of football,” Sheff said. “But we want to provide the Patriots with an opportunity to become something more. Not just champions of football but to become champions of justice. We urge the New England Patriots to work with the Player’s Association to voluntarily make these payments. A little consequence to the team of tremendous assistance to these struggling, deserving families.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia